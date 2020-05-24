Mallory's Evening Forecast - More showers and storms on the way for Memorial Day

Sunday consisted of two rounds of potentially severe storms. The first may have woken you up! A line of very gusty winds followed by heavy rain and lightning moved eastward from central Nebraska into the Omaha Metro around the 5 o’clock hour (AM). The NWS in Valley reported wind gusts up to 71 mph! Similar report in Harlan, Iowa as well. Some tree damage and power outages reported.

We dried out from mid-morning through the early afternoon, with sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the lower-80s in the Metro. A cluster of storms bubbled up near the Kansas border around 2 PM, pushing northward through the afternoon before curving around a low this evening. This pushed the showers and storms into Iowa and northern Missouri.

Through the afternoon, we only had one Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pawnee and Richardson Counties near the onset of storms. Most of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued through 8 PM was allowed to be cancelled early.

A few lingering storms are possible primarily in our far western counties through the rest of the evening. Showers continue to move out of western Iowa into central Iowa.

While many of us are seeing a break in the rain, another wave of showers and storms – not severe this time – look to move in after midnight tonight. A flooding threat remains possible south and west of the Omaha Metro through Monday morning.

Periods of showers and storms will take us into Memorial Day, with cooler and cloudy conditions. Highs will top out in the lower-70s.

Showers may linger again Tuesday morning, but our rain chances will try to slide south Wednesday and Thursday before we see plentiful sunshine Friday through the weekend. Highs most days in the 70s with a few 80° readings possible.

