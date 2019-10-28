Mallory's Evening Forecast - Light snowfall this evening and Wednesday

Patchy flurries will become light snow showers as the evening continues, but accumulation will remain low. Most of us should see less than half of an inch, with a few isolated spots possibly picking up an inch of snowfall. Temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and dry air at the surface should help cut accumulations and keep it more so in grassy areas.

The best chance for snow in the Metro should come to an end around 10PM, with a chance in western Iowa through Midnight. Once the snow exists east, partly cloudy and chilly conditions are on tap with lows in the mid-20s overnight.

Clouds will increase yet again Tuesday morning, with highs topping out in the low-40s.

Another First Alert Day is in effect Wednesday due to our next chance for snow. At this time, accumulations in the Metro look to be an inch or less, with 1-3” possible for areas to the south. Temperatures will remain very cold throughout the day, with highs just in the mid-30s!

The chilly weather will take us into Halloween, with temperatures during Trick-or-Treating in the mid to upper-30s. Make sure the kiddos are bundled up!

Highs will try to rebound into the lower-50s by the weekend.

