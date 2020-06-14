Mallory's Evening Forecast - Hot and windy start to the workweek!

The warm weather took us through the weekend, with highs in the Metro topping out in the lower-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures were slightly “cooler” east into Iowa, with more highs in the 80s. Winds were also higher for all of us this weekend, with gusts up to 40 mph Sunday.

Temperatures will drop just into the lower-70s Sunday night, with a few stray sprinkles possible. Better chance for a shower looks to stay to the north and west of the Omaha Metro.

We’re over 4.5 inches below where we should be for our year-to-date rainfall totals, so while we could really use the rain, it’ll be several days before we see any.

The heat continues to build for the start of the workweek, with highs in the mid-90s Monday through Wednesday. Upper-90s are possible, especially west and southwest of the Omaha Metro. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s each night. Wind speeds will remain high each day as well, as heat and humidity increase, with daily gusts 30-35 mph.

Our next notable chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the end of the workweek – Thursday and Friday – dropping temperatures into the mid to upper-80s. Timing still needs to be worked out between models, but these days will bring us our best chances for rain. Spottier storm chances and highs in the 80s take us into the weekend.

