Mallory's Evening Forecast - Heating things up this week!

Sunday started with cloud cover and scattered thundershowers that moved east by mid-morning. Clouds cleared, allowing for plentiful sunshine. This, along with a gusty southerly wind, warmed us into the 70s and 80s! A spotty shower remains possible south of I-80 this evening.

Clouds will increase tonight, with overnight lows in the mid to upper-60s. Spotty thundershowers increase in coverage after midnight, before pushing east early Monday.

Another breezy day is in store Monday, June 1st, and we’ll be heating things up as well! After the chance for a very spotty rain chance early, clouds decrease yet again. Winds stay high, however, with SSW gusts up to 35 mph. If we don’t hit 90° Monday afternoon, we’ll definitely hit it by Tuesday! This will be the first time Omaha has hit 90°+ so far in 2020.

A front will move in beginning Tuesday night, bringing us the chance for storms primarily north of I-80 late. Isolated showers and storms look possible yet again late Wednesday, primarily south of I-80, as this front continues to push through the region.

More rain chances – looking mainly early and late in the day – are possible Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

At this time, heat and humidity will become the main story with some waves riding the overall pattern, resulting in spotty storm chances. A very summer-like pattern with highs in the mid to upper-80s!

