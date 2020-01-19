Mallory's Evening Forecast - Frigid start to the week!

Omaha started off with an air temperature of 0° Sunday morning, and wind chills as low as -20°! We only managed to make it up to 9°, with wind chills remaining sub-zero all day. Mostly clear skies take us into the first half of the overnight hours, before clouds move in late. Lows will drop down below-zero with winds from the north 5-10 mph.

For MLK Day, we could see a brief light snow shower or flurries during the morning hours. If we do pick up any snow, it will be a trace at best. Sunshine will return for the afternoon, but won’t help us warm up much! Expect highs in the Metro in the upper single digits, with lower teens to the south and southwest. Winds will be relatively calm, from the north 5-10 mph.

Another frigid night Monday night, before we start to thaw out beginning Tuesday. Clouds will increase throughout the day Tuesday, but so will the temperatures, as we warm back into the mid to upper-20s!

Temperatures will continue to rise Tuesday night into Wednesday, with 30s likely for the rest of the workweek. With the milder temperatures, however, arrives more precipitation chances.

Beginning late Tuesday night, rain or wintry mix chances return to the forecast. More rain/snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday, with light snow showers wrapping up and pushing east Friday morning. We’ll continue to iron out the timing and precip types of this forecast as we get closer!

