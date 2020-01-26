Mallory's Evening Forecast - Clouds return for the workweek

After very dense fog Saturday night and Sunday morning, midday clearing made way for a beautiful afternoon! Highs warmed into the 40s for much of eastern Nebraska, including the Metro.

Temperatures stayed several degrees cooler in western Iowa, where it took longer for the fog to clear. Clouds are moving back in Sunday evening, carrying a few spotty sprinkles with them. Expect clouds to continue to increase Sunday night, with some spotty drizzle or flurries not out of the question. Dense fog likely in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Overnight lows will likely just fall into the mid-20s by early Monday.

While the overall pattern looks fairly quiet for us this week, clouds will be tough to shake! Mostly cloudy skies take over Monday, with highs warming back into the lower-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be from the NNW 5-15 mph, with wind chills staying in the teens and 20s all day.

A similar forecast for Tuesday – although likely a few degrees cooler. We are watching the potential for light snowfall to move in from the west by Tuesday evening, but only a trace of accumulation is expected at this time.

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies continue for the rest of the workweek, with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Including just a slight chance for a light mix both Thursday and Friday. Overall, looking at a lot of thawing and re-freezing for the upcoming workweek.

The trend for the first few days of February is looking warm! 40s probable for the upcoming weekend… if not warmer.

