Mallory's Evening Forecast - Calmer winds Sunday night; Increasing clouds Monday afternoon

Sunday was definitely the better day of the weekend forecast! Things were a bit chilly with the wind to start, but plentiful sunshine warmed us into the lower-60s by the afternoon. Winds will continue to decrease this evening and tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Monday should be another nice day, with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s with winds from the ESE 5-12 mph. We will have to keep an eye on the chance for rain west of the Metro by the evening hours.

Spotty rain chances take us from Monday night into Tuesday morning, staying primarily west of the Metro. It looks like the rain will have trouble moving farther east than the Missouri River due to dry air in place. We should see some breaks in the clouds Tuesday afternoon with highs around 60°.

Spotty rain chances return Wednesday, mainly north, with highs yet again in the 60s. Rain should be more widespread Thursday into Friday, with temperatures dropping for the end of the week into the upper-40s. We’ll rebound into the 50s for the weekend.

