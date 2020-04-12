Mallory's Evening Forecast - Below average temperatures stick around this week

We’ve seen many ups and downs this Easter Weekend! Saturday was a bit hazy due to smoke from Flint Hills, but plentiful sunshine warmed us into the lower-70s! Hope you were able to enjoy Saturday’s weather, because Easter Sunday brought us a taste of winter.

After scattered early morning strong storms, dry air gave us a bit of a break during the afternoon hours. Dry air really cut down on most of our sleet and snow potential, but we did receive some patchy blowing snow Sunday evening on the back side of the system. The cold air and gusty winds certainly verified, with temperatures in the 30s for most of the day, and wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts in the Metro ranged from 40 to 50 mph for most of the day as well.

Clouds will decrease Sunday night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Conditions will stay breezy, but wind will let up a bit, with potential gusts dropping from 50 mph to 30 mph.

The winter chill sticks around for the upcoming week, with highs Monday topping out in the lower-40s. Plentiful sunshine is in store, but winds could gust from the WNW up to 35 mph. Wind chills in the morning will be in the teens, with wind chills in the afternoon still in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

A few spotty rain/snow chances are possible late Tuesday and late Wednesday, but the greatest chance of precipitation this week looks to arrive Thursday. Highs through Thursday will stay in the 40s, with 50s returning Friday and 60s returning next weekend!

