Mallory's Evening Forecast - Back in the 90s Monday before some relief arrives!

We've seen 90s every day since Monday, marking the hottest start to June for Omaha! No particular high broke any single day's record, but the stretch has been consistently HOT for this time of year. We’re looking to continue this streak, with heat and humidity sticking around through Monday!

We made it up to 95° Saturday, with heat indices in the triple digits. Sunday was just about as warm (high of 96° in Omaha) but slightly less humid and windier. We’ll see a few additional high clouds this evening, with overnight lows just dropping into the mid to upper-70s yet again.

Monday will be another hot day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. We’ll stay breezy, with southerly gusts up to 30 mph.

A front will approach the region late Monday, with showers and storms possible in north-central and northeastern Nebraska. Rain will overspread the rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa by Tuesday afternoon and evening, with heavy rainfall possible thanks to moisture from Cristobal surging northward. Rain exits by mid-morning Wednesday.

We look drier for the rest of the 7-day forecast, with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!