Mallory's Evening Forecast - A hot and humid week ahead!

Saturday evening, storms fired up around the Colorado and Kansas border. Overnight, this complex of storms grew in size, bowing out somewhat (becoming gusty), as it tracked east/northeast. After 2 AM, storms pushed into the WOWT viewing area, with some severe-warned wind and hail primarily south of Lincoln. Those of us north of I-80 enjoyed a nice soaking and a bit of a light show early Sunday morning!

Widespread showers and storms moved east/northeast through mid-morning, with temperatures warming into the upper-80s and lower-90s. Humidity was HIGH with dew points in the mid-70s for most of us! This caused heat indices to soar into the triple digits in spots, with southerly winds gusting up to 30 or 35 mph.

In addition to the high humidity, air quality decreased throughout the afternoon thanks to the Saharan Air Layer moving into the Heartland! That’s why the sky appeared hazy for most of us. If you are sensitive, be sure to check the air quality over the coming days.

FACEBOOK LIVE:

Thanks to a lifting stationary/warm front, a slight risk for severe weather exists in our northeastern counties for late this evening and tonight. I personally feel our morning showers and storms will push this threat out of our area for the day, but something to watch.

Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry, hot, breezy, and humid… Highs each day will warm into the lower-90s with humidity staying high. Our best chance for rain this upcoming week falls between Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

A “cold” front will drop our dew points just a tad for the end of the week, but it will still be hot and a bit muggy with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s!

Keep track of the radar and the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.