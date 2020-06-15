Mallory's Evening Forecast - A few more days of heat and wind before some relief

The rinse and repeat forecast trend has taken us from the weekend into the start of the workweek!

We started Monday with temperatures in the lower-70s and more clouds around. Plentiful sunshine returned by mid-morning, with highs warming back up into the lower-90s for the Omaha Metro once again! This will mark the 13th day of June so far that we’ve had highs in the 90s in Omaha. Winds have been high once again with southerly gusts 30-35 mph.

Mostly clear, breezy, and warm conditions will take us through this evening and into tonight with overnight lows just dropping back into the lower-70s.

We’ll do it all again Tuesday AND Wednesday – mostly sunny skies, highs nearing the mid-90s, and southerly winds gusting up to about 30 mph.

We don’t see a change in this pattern until we head into Thursday. A front will finally approach from the northwest, bringing us showers and storms, especially during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. The timing of the front will impact just how warm temperatures rise Thursday, but at this time, I have forecast highs in the upper-80s.

A more active weather pattern takes us into Friday and the weekend, with the best chances for storms at this time looking to be early and late Friday into Saturday morning. Highs Friday through the weekend will be a bit more seasonable – in the low to mid-80s.

Father’s Day is trending mostly dry; same can be said for next Monday.

