Mallory's Evening Forecast - Spotty showers possible Tuesday night

Another beautiful day! We started off in the 30s and topped out near 60° with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.

We do have an increasing chance for scattered showers this evening, primarily between 6 PM and midnight. Behind the rain chance, clouds will decrease with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Gusty winds are possible with the rain; otherwise, expect sustained winds to shift to the northwest 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be a close repeat to today, outside of the gusty winds. Expect mostly sunny skies yet again Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-50s near 60°.

A dry front will swing through, bringing us slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. “Cooler” is relative, of course, as highs will still be in the low to mid-50s most likely! We average mid-40s this time of year. Thursday will be another windy one, however, with gusts 35 or even 40 mph.

Winds calm down a bit Friday, but we keep the sunshine and pleasant temperatures!

Our warm-for-the-weekend trend continues this Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper-60s! Guarantee there will be 70° readings across southeast Nebraska this weekend. As you may expect, the wind will be gusty yet again.

Our next best chance for rain arrives late Sunday into Monday morning, with temperatures dropping behind.

