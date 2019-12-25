Mallory's Evening Forecast - Slightly cooler rest of the week, Rain returns Friday night

After several days near or in the 50s, a front will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

It’s been a mild Christmas for most of us, with highs in the Metro around 20° above-normal! A front did set up across the region, with temperatures in the 30s in Norfolk and 60s in Falls City.

The front will finally stop bobbling and will swing through the entire area this evening/tonight, dropping temperatures into the 20s and lower-30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with winds from the northwest 5-15 mph.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Winds stay from the northwest 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase throughout the day Friday, but temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday. A system from the southwest will bring rain back to the forecast beginning Friday evening, with widespread rain showers likely Saturday.

As cold air catches up to the system Saturday night into Sunday, rain will transition to light snow showers. This will be a system to pay attention to if you’ll be traveling across the region Friday through Sunday!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!