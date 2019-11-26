Mall of the Bluffs to close, current tenants in a panic

Some Mall of the Bluffs tenants are up in arms after learning they have to leave. Their leases were voided when the building was sold.

Many tenants were reluctant to go on camera but they tell 6 news they don't have anywhere to go after they were given notice their leases would be terminated.

That notice came from Woodsonia Real Estate Group on November 18th - telling them about the December 31st move out deadline.

Not every store is facing the same fate, places like Planet Fitness and the DOT office, have an extension to stay until the end of 2020.

Bryon Beins, co-owner of Madness Haunted House, says he wishes he was given that same offer.

"The ideal solution is exactly what I proposed to them. Let me stay there until the end of 2020 like you're doing for Planet Fitness, let my business run for one more year, and then I'll forfeit the rest of my lease without any ask of them," said Beins.

Beins said the mall had been sold to Menards. He has hired a lawyer to fight the notice to leave but he doesn't think a decision will be made in time.

We reached out to a representative with Menards but we haven't heard back just yet.

Kirn Middle School is inside of Target’s previous location at The Mall of the Bluffs, because they own their property, they won’t be forced to relocate.

