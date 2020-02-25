Majority of damage repaired for southwest Iowa levees following Heartland Flood

Some good and bad news today for flood-stricken towns in southwest Iowa.

Most of the damaged levees along the Missouri River are now closed up, but the corps of engineers says a lot more work still needs to be done.

Colonel John Hudson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Commander Omaha District said, "We've closed most of the levee systems from Council Bluffs south and here into Missouri and just south of this location."

And it's taken around-the-clock work for nearly a year to get it done.

6 news was out here a few weeks ago when crews were still working to fill this 2,500-foot gash south of Hamburg. It was the largest of seven breaches along this more than 40-mile levee.

"It's required us to move over 4.5 million cubic yards of sand and another million cubic yards of clay. That's enough to cover 172 football fields 15 feet deep," said Hudson.

With most of the holes now filled, crews are working to get the levees back up to the height they were before the flood.

Brett Budd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chief of Systems Restoration Team said, "When this levee failed in March Hamburg had flooding, you know Percival, Bartlett, I-29 was shut down."

The corps says without the cooperation of the weather, they wouldn't have been able to get these fixes done.

"If we had epic snowstorms feet of snow on the ground - we'd be done - we would not have been able to make the progress we've made," said Budd.

But they're also quick to warn.

"While we'll have them up to full height by one March they won't have the good grass established on them yet so they will be vulnerable," said Hudson.

Vulnerable to whatever ends up coming down the Missouri.

Hudson said, "We're concerned about that because there is a significant snowpack in the eastern Dakotas both North Dakota and South Dakota - and heavy flows will impact these levees."

Gavin’s Point Dam controls the flow of water in the Missouri in southeast South Dakota. The corps is releasing about twice as much as it normally does this time of the year. In fact, it's about to go even higher. It's all in an effort to keep the reservoirs low enough so the system doesn't get overwhelmed by the spring melt.

