Maintenance team restores the glitter to the Orpheum chandeliers

When your chandelier is 16 feet tall, sports 247 lights and weighs-in at 1,715 pounds, a little light dusting just won't cut it when maintenance day rolls around.

That was just one of the eight chandeliers on the agenda for the latest sprucing detail at the Orpheum Theater Friday. To be honest, it was the largest. The great Czechoslovakian crystal chandelier presents the big challenge but with seven more awaiting attention, it makes for a busy day.

The whole glittering collection had to be lowered, cleaned and inspected. That includes polishing and the swapping out of any bulbs that have fizzled since the last chandelier bath.

On the bright side for the maintenance crew, the whole lowering business used to involve a hand-cranking contraption and tedious elbow grease supplied by a multi-facility crank team with crew members taking turns at said crank to get the chandelier prizes within reach of the cleansing crew below. But some 2012 improvements turned the cranking duty over to a machine.

10:00 a.m., August 9, and the winches starting turning. It’s delicate work and they take their time.

Laura Kendall, with Omaha Performing Arts said, “We do this every summer when we don’t have as many indoor programs so we’re able to do maintenance and clean all of the chandeliers and we want to get that done before next month when we have about, oh, 100,000 people here for Hamilton - so we want it to look its best.”

It takes the crew about an hour to clean the chandelier. Up close it sounds like a wind chime, a very big wind chime.

“There’s many crystals on it as you can see,” Kendall said, “and I think that’s what makes it so incredible just how intricate and beautiful it is.”

Mark Littell is director of operations. In the three years he has been here he has learned that in preserving the Orpheum they are being stewards to more than just a building.

“People have great memories of being in the Orpheum Theater,” he said. “Maybe they dated here when they were younger. I hear that a lot that people came here, had their first date here. The chandelier was here when they first came and it just brings back a lot of memories for them.”

While it only takes about an hour to clean the main chandelier, dusting and inspecting all the light fixtures takes up nearly a full day.

Once the housework is done, Omaha Performing Arts can open the Orpheum doors to the thousands of guests who will visit between now and Christmas to enjoy the season's entertainment and marvel at how sparkly those chandeliers always seem to be.