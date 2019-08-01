Mail thefts in Omaha neighborhood

A pair of mail thefts happening just hours apart, and both caught on camera.

Ring security camera captured a kid swiping snail mail from a home Thursday afternoon.

Daniela Rosario's roommate texted her asking if she had seen the Ring video at 12:46 p.m.

"I'm like mind blown, this has never happened," said Rosario.

Rosario was working from home near 55th and Spaulding when a young boy came up to her door, went through her mail and took off with it. Her doorbell camera caught it all.

"People are saying, 'you need to report it this is a federal offense' and 'someone is teaching this kid to do this.'"

Rosario and her roommate filed a report to Omaha Police. She says they aren't interested in pressing charges they just want their mail back.

Two hours later and half a mile away, another attempt at mail theft caught on camera.

The homeowner tells us he saw an older man walk around his house. When he saw the package the man sat down on the porch and went through it.

The older man seemingly was not interested in the "freshly" package sitting right by the door.