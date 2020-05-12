Mail-in ballots for Nebraska primary reach record highs

The Douglas County Election Commissioner says folks are being respectful and patient so that the poll workers are safe -- and the same for the voters -- there just aren't many of them.

Here's perspective for the mail-in votes so far in Douglas County:

15,000 people cast ballots two years ago in the primary through the mail or dropbox.

In 2016 -- a presidential election year where there are always more votes -- 80,000 voted by mail.

This year's primary during a pandemic -- already 111,000 ballots have been turned in -- out of the 139,000 requested.

Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said the 28,000 or so ballots still out there can still be turned in.

“We recommend you use one of our nine dropboxes in the city to ensure it's in our possession by 8 p.m. on election day. Postmarks don't count. It must be in our hands by 8 p.m. on election day,” Kruse said.