Mahoney is getting comfortable in Jays' offense

Denzel Mahoney waited a long time to suit up the Creighton Bluejays and that patience has paid off.

In his 14 games since he became eligible, he's scored in double figures 11 times.

He scored a season-high 21 in the white and blue's big win over Villanova.

Some of his biggest contributions have come in the second half of games when Creighton has been trying to hold onto a lead.

Mahoney thinks he's finding his comfort zone.

"I feel like when I first started I was trying to force everything instead of letting the game come to myself, I mean, come to me," Mahonee said. I feel like I've adjusted well since then."

The Bluejays take the court again on Wednesday night when they make the trip to Seton Hall.