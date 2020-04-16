Mahoney declares for NBA draft

Creighton forward Denzel Mahoney has declared for the NBA draft, the school announced on Thursday.

In his lone season with the Jays, Mahoney won BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 12.0 points per game.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the ability to play the sport I love and to be in this position,” said Mahoney. “I also want to thank my parents, my brother, Coach McDermott, and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me to be great on and off the floor. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. With that being said, I have decided to use this opportunity to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft and get feedback from those at the next level. Throughout this process I will also keep my options open to return to college."

Mahoney will speak to reporters via Zoom on Thursday night.

