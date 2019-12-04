Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals to construct new patient wing

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to construct a $57 million, 112,000 square foot, 3-story patient wing at its Lincoln Campus hospital.

According to a news release, this will replace half its existing rooms, integrating leading-edge technologies, improving patient experience and affirming its position as a critical part of the health care continuum.

Madonna president and CEO Paul Dongilli said, "It will provide a state of the art facilities to match our existing world class clinical care."

The Omaha location did renovations two years ago and said it was time for Lincoln's location to get an update.

"We're excited to embark on the next chapter of Madonna's long history of rebuilding the lives of our friends and neighbors here in Nebraska and across the county," said Paul Dongilli Jr., PhD., Madonna president and CEO. "Lincoln has been our home base for more than 60 years - our commitment to this community is stronger than ever."

The project will add 59 new hospital patient rooms; replacing the same amount in outdated rooms, for a total of 120 rooms. Madonna said it needs to update rooms to provide more space for patient care.

Susan Klanecky, Vice President of Patient Care at Madonna, said, "We know a warm and inviting environment both in and out of therapy is critical in providing a positive patient experience."

Madonna is expected to use $45 million from reserved funds for the project and plans to get the rest from get the rest of the money from donations.

Dongilli said, "I'm thrilled. I can't say how excited I am, but our leadership team, our board members and the people we serve."

The groundbreaking on the addition is expected in spring 2020 with anticipated completion by January 2023.