Madison ICE raid sparks fear among local immigrants

Fear continues to mount among local immigrants in the wake of Wednesday's ICE raid near Norfolk Nebraska, and it's making work to get them counted on next year's census even harder.

"It is very difficult and it is very scary even though I know I'm safe here it's still a nerve-wracking situation,” said Vivian Garcia. She is a legal immigrant but said the ICE raid in Madison still hit her hard.

Noting but fear has been building since the ICE raid in Mississippi that saw hundreds of workers detained at the chicken plant this past summer. The number of detainees out of Madison is a fraction of that at 14 but hits far closer to home.

For DACA recipient Raul Arcos, it couldn’t have been closer. His family moved to Madison when he was a teenager. He now works for the Heartland Workers Center as a community organizer. He recalls the phone call he got from Madison on the morning of the raid.

"The fear of knowing it might be somebody that I knew and it was difficult,” said Arcos, who along with colleagues quickly made the trip to Madison.

Nina Lanuza was one of the organizers to join Garcia in Madison. She said the jolt to the largely Hispanic community is being felt throughout the state; compounding concerns among the immigrant community.

Just last week 6 News reported on the work being done to try and ease immigrant's fears over taking part in the 2020 census; a result of the battle over the citizenship question. Lanuza said it’s all part of the increasing concern.

“They're going to know that I only have residency, they're going to know that I only have a permit, they're going to know that I'm undocumented,’ said Lanuza.

Census numbers impact everything from a state’s Congressional representation to funds for roads and Medicaid; Still, Garcia says fear often overshadows.

“It is very difficult especially with the census coming up and everybody being nervous about doing it, thinking that it's going to affect them that they're home might be raided, whatever it may be,” said Garcia.

The Immigration Legal Center said most of the workers detained on Wednesday are being held at the Douglas County Detention Center. They are working to make pro bono attorney's available to the detainees for their bail hearings.

