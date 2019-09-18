Mabel Lee Hall to get $46M dollar replacement

The once bustling halls of Mabel Lee Hall, which housed dance studios, gymnastics programs and various classrooms, are nearly empty.

The building is set to be torn down and replaced in the coming years as programs it used to house are finding new homes elsewhere on campus.

Programs once housed in Mabel Lee are for the most part fully relocated or in their temporary buildings as the university gears up for the two year, $46 million dollar plan that will bring new life to the corner of 14th and Vine Street.

“We’re going to completely tear down this building,” said Brooke Hay the Director of Facilities Planning and Construction. “It’s a deconstruction and a replacement. A new building will go on this site similar footprint but slightly smaller.”

The project will make Mabel Lee a nearly 115,000 square foot building. It is a primarily state funded project, estimated to cost around $46 million dollars and the space’s new focus will be mainly dedicated to future teachers.

“The College of Education is uniquely split over both campuses, City and East Campus,” said Hay. “This is going to allow them to bring all those like groups together.”

Natalie Sjostedt is a senior elementary education major. After taking classes in Mabel Lee for the past three years she says it will be a welcome change.

“From my perspective it’s really outdated and when you walk in there it doesn’t feel a part of the other two,” said Sjostedt.

The university plans to start bidding on the project in November and start knocking it down in January of 2020.

“I think this is a very positive step forward,” said Sjostedt. “I think that a nicer building could even intrinsically motivate students to perform better in their school work.”

If everything stays on schedule the university hopes to have the new Mabel Lee Hall building up and fully functional by January of 2022.

