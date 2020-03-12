MUD won't shutoff water for non-payment over coronavirus

Metropolitan Utilities District announced Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic they will no longer disconnect water services due to non-payment until further notice.

MUD's water quality experts are checking samples more than 1,000 times a day, the group said in a press release.

Coronavirus has not been shown to be a water-borne disease and the water distribution system has not been compromised, Chris Fox, director of water quality for MUD said in the statement.

The decision to no longer disconnect water due to non-payment is to make sure customers have access to water for drinking, cooking and hygiene practices.