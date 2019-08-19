MUD road project damages Benson couple's car

A Benson couple looks for answers after a concrete crater in their neighborhood cost them the front of their vehicle.

Sarah Johnson and her fiancé Scott Blake were driving through 60th and Corby when their tire hit a large hole in the ground created by MUD.

“Flipped up and shoved the mud flap into the wheel and ripped off my bumper of the Subaru,” said Johnson.

The couple said that a thin plywood board was covering the hole that went several feet down.

“We drove it for a little bit and the bumper had almost come completely off,” said Johnson.

The couple hopes that MUD will cover the repair that is estimated at over $1,300.

“It was extremely deep and the fact that they were relying on probably a half-inch piece of plywood to cover up that hole is laughable,” said Johnson.

A spokesperson from MUD tells 6 News that the District’s Road Crews Covered the hole with plywood and a traffic cone, they say someone must have moved the cone over the weekend.

“In my opinion, there is no confusion about who’s at fault,” said Johnson.

MUD tells 6 News, that they are reviewing the incident in Benson to ensure they’re covering the holes in the safest way possible.

