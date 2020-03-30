MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Lincoln has 8 COVID-19 cases

Below is a review of Monday’s local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

10 a.m. -- The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will host a press briefing at 10 a.m. Monday. Topics will include the current coronavirus status in the area and the directed health measure to take effect at 12:01 a.m. March 31.

8:52 a.m. --Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials announced two more lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincoln on Monday morning.

One case is an older child -- the other is a woman in her 40s. More information will be available later this afternoon, officials said.

