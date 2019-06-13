MLB sets the stage for the 2019 CWS

College baseball fever starts to burn with a new incendiary in play this year. The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers take the field for the debut of Major League Baseball in Nebraska.

The game was set for shortly after 7 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park as the Royals and Tigers wrap up a three-game series on the field that will then host college baseball’s best in the hunt for a national crown.

We've seen the Royals come in to play the Storm Chasers before the season but major league baseball in June is here in Omaha and it's not lost on the fans.

A sea of Royal Blue moved toward the stadium as game time approached. Some fans had been waiting for hours.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. and we talked to a group of young baseball fans who'd been on site since 2.

They're just glad they don't have to drive three hours to see the Royals play for a change.

Mitchell Cutcher said, “It's something that I feel is great for the fans to do down here and I'd say Omaha is a big-time baseball fan city and I would love to see them come back again."

We also caught up with a fan in a Tigers jersey and asked him how long he's been a Detroit fan. He said he bought the jersey a couple days ago just for this game. He's just happy to see a baseball team unfamiliar to Omaha fans here and he's hoping the Royals come back here and face other teams every year.

Homer Bailey will be the starting pitcher for the Royals. The Tigers will counter with Matt Boyd who actually played in Omaha at Rosenblatt Stadium in the 2013 College World Weries with Oregon State. He's one of seven Tigers who have played in the CWS.

Royals Manager Ned Yost says despite a tough season he's proud to be here in Omaha for the fans.

2015 World Series champion Terrence Gore said Thursday was especially fun for his teammate Nicky Lopez who gets to play in his college stadium.