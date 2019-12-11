MLB confirms draft moving to Omaha in June

Major League Baseball is officially attaching itself to the College World Series, bringing the draft to Omaha in June just before the tournament's opening day.

MLB announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter: "The #MLBDraft is moving to the home of the @NCAACWS and will take place June 10-12." That's just ahead of next year's CWS, slated to begin June 13, 2020.

Word of the move got out earlier this week as D1baseball.com reported the 2020 draft would move from New Jersey to Omaha ahead of CWS 2020.

The draft, which will take place at the Holland Performing Arts Center, was originally scheduled for June 8-10.

"Major League Baseball is excited to bring the Draft to the site of the College World Series, where the top collegiate players will be competing later that week for a national championship," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement posted on MLB.com. "Placing the Draft in the competitive atmosphere of Omaha will bring greater exposure to the event and give future professional players a more rewarding Draft day experience."

The first day of the Draft will be broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.com.