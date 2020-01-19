MIRACLE: 19 babies born to 19 NICU nurses in the same unit in 2019

The year 2019 is leaving an impact on the Methodist Women's Hospital, specifically in the NICU.

There seems to be a common theme with 19 women who work in the NICU.

"It's so selfless and I don't know, it's just what I wanted to do. And I've kind of always had that little thing inside of me that really wants to take care of other people,” said Megan, a nurse.

There's one more thing these nurses at Methodist Women's Hospital all have in common, they're new moms. 19 women in the NICU unit were all pregnant at the same time in 2019 now, babies!

"We've got a whiteboard in our break room to find out the baby's name and how big they were. So it's really exciting,” said Sara, another nurse.

Though one might have tried to escape the group photo and Blake won’t let his mom sleep through the night, having 18 co-workers going through the same experience can be comforting, the nurses said.

"There are things that you think you'll just know as a mom but I don't know, just second guess everything. So it's really nice to be able to talk to other people that are going through the same thing and they can guide you and share their experience,” said Megan.

The 11 girls and 8 boys will grow up knowing they'll always have a friend by their side - just like their moms do.

"I've got somebody to lean on and say everything's gonna get better and I'm sure it will,” said Sara.

The baby's ages range from one-year-old to just a few weeks.

