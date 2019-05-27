MEMORIAL DAY 2019: Heartland honors those who have died in service to our country

A morning rain pushed out of eastern Nebraska Monday setting the stage for ceremonies around the metro in honor of those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom in America.

At Omaha's Memorial Park, Iraq veteran Jacob Houseman spoke to those assembled and told them of surviving an attack that took the lives of three of his friends.

“This caused me to question why did I make it out. What should I do with my life? I owe it to them to move forward. Always moving forward."

He honors them by doing the things they cannot. “We should never get smaller," he said.

Felix Ungerman, who was in the Air Force, reveled at the large crowd at Memorial Park – especially the young families and grandchildren.

"There are many people who may not have been alive for 9/11 or other combat actions so please bring them out. They need to understand what this nation is about and what's been sacrificed for it."

As one veteran reminded the crowd, the ultimate mission is not war, but peace.

State and local leaders joined together for the latest chapter of remembrance and thanks at Memorial Park Monday while other crowds assembled at similar ceremonies including one at Omaha National Cemetery. The gathering there mirrored ceremonies at national ceremeries around America with hundreds of people gathered locally.

It was a time for family and friends to pause and visit the ones they lost in conflicts over the years.

Fred Siebrant served during the Vietnam era. He was on hand to honor those who gave their all and he one day he plans to join them.

“I just feel proud,” he said. “I feel proud that I'm going to be buried here among other veterans too."

Everyone understood that the price of freedom is not free.

Rep. Don Bacon said, “It was paid for dearly by the blood of many. In fact it was 1,144,737 men and women wearing the uniform have lost their lives in battle for our country."

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Taylor said, “Their sacrifices enabled this nation to prevail and to triumph and to ensure this peace and this beautiful country for us to live in with our families and friends, safe from the threat of those who would do us harm."

Vietnam veteran Leo Koziel was one of many veterans going back in time during Monday’s ceremony. “Oh, just come down here to remember all the veterans, friends and stuff that I fought with. It just, it just kinda brings back memories - most of them good. But you kind of miss all the guys you were in war with."

Rep. Bacon served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, earned many military honors including two bronze stars. He retired as a Brigadier General but with that rank came very tough duty.

“As a general I went to 10 different people's homes talking about the loss of their son or husband in my case. And every one was heart-wrenching because they lost a son or a husband. And I'll never forget hugging and crying."

Nearly 2,000 veterans are buried at Omaha National Cemetery. The cemetery will be three years old this fall.

Nebraska's leaders in Congress offered social media posts in reference to Memorial Day:

Sen. Deb Fischer:

"Today we honor our service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and remember the timeless values for which they fought and died. Let us never forget the meaning of today or the patriotism of our fallen heroes."

Sen. Ben Sasse:

“We call this our great experiment in self-government because none of this is inevitable – freedom must be passed from one generation to the next. In the context of history, our freedom is the exception, not the rule. This exception – this freedom – has been purchased in blood. On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who, in President Lincoln’s words, ‘gave the last full measure of devotion.’ We are grateful for their sacrifice, and work to teach our kids about the blessings they’ve inherited at such a great cost.”

Rep. Don Bacon:

"As a flag bearer in Arlington Cemetery, I noticed every loved one would hug the flag over their heart after I would hand it to them. Those who gave the last full measure of devotion are sorely missed by their families."

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry:

"We take so much for granted in America. Our freedoms, our unprecedented standard of living, our complex, nuanced systems of government, our breathtaking, ambitious cadre of entrepreneurs––these world-historical achievements do not happen by accident."

Rep. Adrian Smith:

"On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. If it were not for these heroes, we would not have the freedoms we currently enjoy and exercise every day."