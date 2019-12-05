MDMA, cocaine, mushrooms, and more found during I-80 traffic stop

A Michigan man told a Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy he was bringing drugs from Michigan to sell in Colorado when he was pulled over in Nebraska.

A deputy pulled over Dylan Devries around 3:20 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 397.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana. According to LSO, Devries told the deputy he is a medical marijuana cardholder and had medical marijuana in the car.

When the deputy searched the car, he found 59.1 grams marijuana, 46 grams mushrooms, 35.5 grams of cocaine, and 3 containers of hard crystalline substance believed to be MDMA.

Devries told the deputy he was bringing the cocaine and MDMA to Colorado to sell, then buy marijuana to bring back to Michigan.

Devries was arrested for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of money, possession of controlled substance.