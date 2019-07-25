Lyft driver claims he was attacked by group of people

Jeremy Williams, a fourth-grade teacher in Lincoln was driving for Lyft early Saturday morning when he said a white truck pulled up beside him.

Williams was waiting for his rider at the corner of Black Water Bay and Garland St. when he said someone got out of the car and asked him what he was doing. When he said he was a Lyft driver, Williams said the person told him 'you don't look like you belong here", then told him he had to leave.

"Is it my glasses that make me look like I don't belong here, is it my new car wash? Is it...I don't know what it is besides that I am in the neighborhood and I am black," Williams said.

Williams said he pulled around to the other side of the cul-de-sac but thinks that must have made the group angry. He said 4-5 people got out of the truck and began hitting and kicking the car, leaving behind dents and breaking off mirrors.

Williams said they kept trying to open his doors, but they were locked.

"How can I get out of here safely with my life. That was my worst fear, that they were going to break my windows and get inside and hurt me. I mean if they are doing this to my car imagine what they are going to do to you," Williams said.

Lincoln police said they have interviewed everyone involved but have conflicting stories. Now they are searching for home surveillance that can help them understand what happened.