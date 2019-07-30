Lyft driver charged with sexual assault of passenger; bond set at $400,000

The Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in May had bond set at $400,000 in jail court Tuesday.

Komlanvi Avitso, 39, faces a first-degree sexual assault charge. His preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 4

According to documents filed Monday in Douglas County court, a woman passenger called police around noon on May 19 to report that "she believed she may have been sexually assaulted on this same day by her Lyft driver, who was later identified as Komlanvi Avitso."

Police and court records state that DNA evidence recovered using a sexual assault kit matched Avitso, prompting his arrest on Friday.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they also have phone evidence of the crime. Court documents state that video evidence was recovered.