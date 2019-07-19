Lucky the pig on the mend after falling off truck on I-80

The number of pigs falling off trucks along Interstate-80 in Nebraska has fully doubled in the past couple of months. From one up to two when you add in Thursday's piglet tumble seven miles west of Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, "Lucky the Pig" is now at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln working toward adoption eligibility next week.

Two tumbling piglets in a pair of months isn't the sort of statistical foundation to call this a trend but suddenly finding a pig in your lane certainly qualifies as a surprise for interstate motorists.

Fortunately for Lucky, Brittaney Hartley was the motorist motoring by when this guy tumbled into 65 mph traffic. Brittany handled the first responder duties and the piglet quickly earned the name Lucky for having had the good fortune of being plucked from the pavement before wandering into the path of those fossil-fueled missiles whizzing by.

NSP says Brittaney had to run a few hundred yards to exercise her pig-saving heroics.

Trooper Mark White said, "He was breathing pretty hard when we put him in the backseat of the car but by the time we got him to the Humane Society he was pretty calm and I think he was taking a nap."

From the looks of the pictures, there was also some sort of porcine mani-pedi thing involved in the intial convalescence. All things considered, not a bad way to spend the day after a harrowing brush with personal extinction.