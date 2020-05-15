Love hurts: Omaha man allegedly used alias to steal $9k from girlfriend before disappearing

Online dating bought two people together in the Omaha-metro. But the woman discovered the man is not who he claimed to be and that cost her thousands of dollars.

The victim -- who asked not to be identified -- gave insight into an alleged romance scam investigation in Sarpy County.

For seven months they took romantic walks in the park. But on May 14 the man this woman met on a dating app had hands behind his back.

“He made me believe that we had a relationship, that he loved me. He borrowed money and then he was gone, ghosted, erased all his accounts,” she said.

Jason Batter is charged with felony theft by deception. But he allegedly used the name Jay Billingsley when dating the woman, then borrowing and not paying back a total of $9,000.

“A suspect uses a completely fake name, fake dating profile and false information to then obtain money from the victim. That’s what separates it from a simple contract or loan,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Barrall.

Before filing a sheriff’s report, the victim did her own detective work.

The victim said like any boyfriend, the suspect sent her a selfie. She looked closely at that and noticed the logo of a construction company.

“And I called them and they shared with me who he was,” she said.

Jason Batter -- which has the same initials as Jay Billingsley -- on texts to the woman:

“i adore you”

Not the words the alleged victim wants to tell the suspect someday in court.

“You used me. I was vulnerable and you took advantage of that and broke my heart and my bank account,” she said.

Unsure if she’ll get her money back, the woman says it’s a lesson learned and earned for $9,000.

“Definitely learned my lesson, I’ll think with my head, not my heart,” she said.

The public defender didn’t return our message. Jason Batter, who has no prior record, has been released from the Sarpy County Jail on a signature bond.