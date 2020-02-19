Louisville man who shot at Cass Co. Sheriff's deputies charged with 29 felonies

A Louisville, Neb. man who traded gunfire with Cass County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 22 and was shot four times was charged Tuesday with 29 felonies, including attempted first-degree assault on officers and child abuse.

Paul Warner, 37, remains hospitalized as of Wednesday. A future court date has not been set.

On Jan. 22 at 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 9300 block of Raven Drive after someone at the home called to report Warner had attempted suicide, then took off in his truck.

Deputies found Warner’s truck in a ditch on their way to the scene. While speaking to a resident at the home, Warner came into the house through the back door, walked out the front door with a pistol and began shooting at deputies, authorities reported.

Law enforcement returned fire and struck Warner several times. They rendered medical aid until Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and took Warner to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha.

No Cass County deputies were hurt in the incident, investigators said. The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the sheriff department's policy.

On Tuesday, the court information for Warner detailed he faces four counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, 10 counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, eight counts of terroristic threats, three counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, strangulation and child abuse.

The arrest affidavit for Warner was ordered to be sealed by the court after the prosecution made the motion to do so, and stated “release of the facts alleged in the affidavit for the arrest warrant to the public at this time could jeopardize,” Warner’s right to a fair trial, court documents show.

An affidavit detailing a search warrant served at Warner’s home was also sealed on Jan. 23 as the release of such information could have compromised the investigation.