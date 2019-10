Cass County court sentenced Kassandra Krutina and David Krutina to 5 years probation for committing negligent child abuse, according to court documents.

The two parents took a plea deal for the death of one of their infant, malnourished twin daughters in Septemeber of last year.

An autopsy of the one daughters revealed that she died from Rickets, a disease caused by malnourishment making the bones brittle. Doctors say their other daughter was lucky to survive.