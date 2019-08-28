Lost mail causes Cedar Bluff's Fire Department to lose funds

A popular fundraiser for Cedar Bluff’s volunteer fire department raised questions after it received low attendance.

The Chief of Cedar Bluff’s volunteer fire department, Rob Benke believes the invites were never delivered to about 500 residents, mainly in the Woodcliff area.

According to the fire department, they are well equipped to serve the community but taxpayers don’t pay for it all. The fundraisers like their yearly dance, help them out.

“Out of our trust fund, from donations, and from our dance paid for the tracks that went on this UTV,” said Benke.

The fundraiser was two weeks ago and the invitations were mailed out two weeks before that.

According to Benke, because about 500 residents didn’t get the information in the mail, they missed out on about $5,000 to help with the program.

Those donations are used for equipment crucial to firefighting that taxpayers usually don’t have to pay for.

Chief Benke wants the donation requests located.

“That the postal service finds our letters that they have somewhere and I want them to send them out because I know these people, they’re good people and they will still donate,” said Benke.

Tammy Mallum, a Woodcliff resident agrees.

“Yes a lot of people would, they’re very good about contributing to causes like that,” said Woodcliff.

A spokesperson with the Postal Service told 6 News that they take lost mail very seriously and an investigation is underway to find the missing letters.

