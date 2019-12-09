Loretta Wells named warden of Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility

Loretta Wells has been named as the new warden for the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha.

Well has most recently served as Deputy Warden at the Omaha Correctional Center and will assume the duties of her new post on December 23rd.

She began her career with the Corrections Department in 1996 as a correctional officer at OCC. Her career path eventually brought her to the post of Deputy Warden in 2017.

Chief of Operations, Diane Sabatka-Rine said Wells brings "a significant amount of experience," to her new post and, "Wells will be a great mentor for the team at NCYF.”

Loretta Wells has a bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis on criminal justice from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.