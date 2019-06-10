Looking for a guinea pig to help with your exercise? Pick one!

It's fun to take a dog out for a walk but what about other animals?

The Nebraska Humane Society’s Pam Wiese has an idea for you. With the weather getting warmer, it's fun to give pets a chance to stretch and enjoy the fresh air and walking the dog is a great way to give everyone exercise but some of your other critters might enjoy the outdoors too.

The NHS has a couple of guinea pigs waiting for their forever homes. Guinea pigs are delicate, so they should be housed indoors, in a flat bottomed habitat, with plenty of Timothy hay and places to burrow but a little fresh air outing for these guys can make them very happy.

Pick a warm day, but not hot. Guinea pigs need to be kept in habitats that are 65 to 75 degrees. You'll want an x pen or some type of enclosure that is open bottomed. Place it on an area of lawn that hasn't been treated with pesticides or chemicals. Make sure it's not the area of the lawn that your other pets use as a bathroom.

To avoid plants that may not be edible for your pigs, put them in an area that is basically grass. But if you have an area with dandelions, that's okay - both the flowers and the greens are a good source of calcium. You can look online for other plants that are pig friendly as well to make sure they're safe.

Provide both sunshine and shade, pop in a small water bowl or water bottle and always proctor your pigs when outside. These guys are basically prey animals with no defenses.

Your pigs will enjoy munching grass and dandelions as you relax nearby. It's a nice way to enjoy the great outdoors safely with your little buddies.