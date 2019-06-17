Longtime activist Frank LaMere dies at age 69

Longtime activist Frank LaMere, who spent his life fighting for Native American causes in Nebraska, has died.

LaMere's son says the 69-year-old died Sunday after a bout with cancer.

LaMere was known nationally for his decades-long effort to close four beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska, that were blamed for alcohol-related problems on the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Regulators shuttered the stores in 2017.

He also was a prominent critic of the Omaha Police Department's handling of Zachary Bear Heels , a mentally ill Native American man who died in 2017 after officers punched and shocked him with a Taser.

LaMere served on the Democratic National Committee from 1996 through 2009 and was a delegate for multiple party conventions. He was a member of the American Indian Movement.