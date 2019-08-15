Longest racing water slide coming to Oceans of Fun

The longest mat racing water slide is coming to the Midwest next summer. Riptide Raceway will be at Oceans of Fun water park. Worlds of Fun's vice president and general manager, Tony Carovillano ensures that Ridptide Raceway will be an "instant fan-favorite."

Carovillano said the new water slide will take riders five stories high, racing on top of a soft foam mat in 4 side-by-side tunnels. Riders will go around a 360-degree loop and will race more than 476 feet to be the first to make a splash.

Carovillano also mentioned WhiteWater, a world-wide leading company in providing water parks and attractions, is designing and manufacturing Riptide Raceway.

Riptide Raceway is the first thrill attraction at the water park since 2013 and will replace Diamond Head. Construction will begin this fall when the water park closes for the year.