Long-time hospital volunteer celebrates turning 99

On this day honoring Dr. King, a key component of it is volunteering. A national day of service to encourage us to volunteer and improve our communities.

A volunteer with the Methodist Women’s staff is celebrating a milestone. Jean bailey turns 99 this week and for more than a third of her life, she's been volunteering at Methodist Hospital.

Every Monday she comforts those who come to the imaging department.

"It's a little bit of everything. Some come in scared to death they need someone to talk to for a little bit. We can all handle it if we know what we're handing," said Bailey.

As she closes in on the century mark, there's no sign of her slowing down.

"I’m just blessed to be able to get up and take care of myself," said Bailey.

What’s her recipe for health and happiness?

"I don't give advice. People are individuals and no one can do it for you. You have to do it yourself. You have to have some sort of faith - believe in something and believe in yourself," said Bailey.