Long-term care worker in Hall County tests positive for COVID-19; another case confirmed in Lincoln

Lincoln authorities reported a new case of coronavirus in a news release Wednesday, bringing that area's health district cases to nine.

Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said the most recent lab-confirmed cases is a man in his 30s. LLCHD is looking into the case and expects to report more information Wednesday afternoon.

The health department is now monitoring 99 individuals, according to the release. The county has reported 386 negative tests to date, with 35 cases pending.

Baird plans to have an update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hall County health-care worker tests positive

A worker in a long-term care facility in Hall County has tested positive, according to a report posted on Facebook by the Central District Health Department.

CDHD says the department is working with the facility to determine potential exposures and prevention measures, according to the posted release.