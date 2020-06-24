Long-awaited levee repairs approved as farmers bounce back from flooding

Long-awaited fixes to a major levee in Pottawattamie County have been given the go; the move comes as farmers are starting to feel confident in their comeback from last year’s historic flooding.

Crews breach the Honey Creek levee on purpose in an attempt to get standing water back to the river before it freezes.

Thousands of acres of corn are now thriving in fields covered by floodwaters less than a year ago.

“It looks really good compared to two months ago,” said Bob Hansen, a local farmer, and Honey Creek Ditch District Trustee. “We’ve got the temporary one in and now we’ve got the permanent one going in,” said Hansen, standing atop the Honey Creek levee.

The majority of the levees in Pottawattamie County have been at least -temporarily fixed; offering some assurance for farmers.

“We got the crops all planted, which we never thought we would do,” said Hansen. ‘We got everything planted except maybe a couple of acres.”

And more good news Wednesday repairs to a major levee north of Honey Creek were approved. The Vanman levee helps protect thousands of acres of farmland, dozens of homes, and interstates. Part of the levee runs through the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge, adding complication to repairs dating back to the 2011 flood.

Fixes those breaches is important not only to nearby landowners but downstream as well.

“Water runs south and it’s just going to keep going south and eventually get here,” said Hansen, noting the past year has been tough, but it feels good to be coming back. “I never doubted we would, but it’s just good to see it back again.”

Federal and State funds are expected to cover the cost of repairs to the Vanman levee, which is estimated at more than $2 million.

