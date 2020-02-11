London police deploy live facial recognition technology, stirring privacy fears

London police have started using facial recognition cameras to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the controversial technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy.

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts. (Source: CNN)

Surveillance cameras mounted on a blue police van monitored people coming out of a shopping center in Stratford, in east London on Tuesday.

It’s the first time that London’s Metropolitan Police Service has used live facial recognition cameras in an operational deployment since carrying out trials that ended last year.

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.