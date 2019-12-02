Logan-Magnolia schools relentlessly fights for funding after third bond issue fails

A public school district plans to try again to pass a bond issue for school improvements. Three previous attempts have all failed.

The Logan-Magnolia Community School District has been trying for years to get money to make crucial and necessary improvements. This time the bond failed by only seven votes.

Community members are upset.

“Doesn’t make any sense, a couple of cents here and a couple of cents there the school needs everything it can get,” said Logan-Magnolia District Superintendent Tom Ridder.

Ridder wants the best for his District. He’s tried three times to get money through a bond to make improvements to the labs and classrooms.

“When you’re investing in the school you’re investing in the future of the community,” said Ridder. “Part of the deal is that we wanted a new gym that could also be a tornado shelter.”

Adding to the urgency, several tornados have hit the area over the last three months.

Every time a public vote failed, adjustments were made. At one point about $4 million was cut. Some worry about property taxes being raised.

“We worked hard to streamline things to make them as affordable as possible for taxpayers,” said Ridder.

The responsibility of change relies on the people at the next round of votes.

“It’s very important. This is Logan, we are in the middle of nowhere. Come on you know it’s up to the people who live here, make it better,” said Ridder.

Despite the bond failing again, the school district remains optimistic it will keep all the yes voters and maybe gain a few new ones, after all, they were just short by 7 votes this last time.

