Locals hunt for best produce stands after flood

Many restaurants and residents in the metro like to use locally grown produce this time of year, but floodwaters has made that difficult to the point where some people think, things could get worse before they get better.

Acres of farmland in our area didn’t see a plow this year, just lots of floodwaters, and that’s making shopping local difficult for many.

Jenna Placzeck is shopping for fruit, she has to travel around to find good product.

“I feel like the selection is a little selective around town, and just hard to find good quality for summer,” said Placzeck.

Dan Bosselman is the manager of Farmhouse Café, they always buy local from the Cunningham’s Farmers Stand across the parking lot. He says, he has to be picky about buying from other vendors.

“What’s really happening is everything that was planted in the spring, it was a late plant. We had all this water, it was a wet summer, it did not grow as well as it was supposed to, it’s an inferior product for the most part but we’re paying a premium price for it cause there’s a shortage right now,” said Cunningham.

According to Bosselman, due to the flooding in multiple areas across the United States, he believes many restaurants and consumers from all over will have difficulty finding a quality product.

