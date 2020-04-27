Locals express mixed feelings over businesses reopening this soon

By week's end, we can head out to visit our favorite restaurants, but it's a balancing act of public safety and the slow return to business as usual.

We wanted to know if people are ready to head out to eat once again.

At one of Omaha’s unique neighborhoods, Benson restaurants have been shuttered for weeks, some offering carries out orders.

If any of them plan on resuming dine-in options, we found one person who doesn't plan on making a reservation just yet.

"Cases have been doubling. Until it starts declining, I’m not interested in dining in," said Ken Smith.

Others are more confident in themselves and the restaurants that must comply with the May 4th rules that will limit capacity to 50 percent and require tables to be six-feet apart.

“I’m just smart about it, I’m careful and I want to support the small businesses,” said Cindy Waldo.

Some of those new recommendations from health officials suggest businesses close their break rooms and consider disposable plates and menus.

At Village Point, regular shoppers are eager to visit their favorite spots once again and mentioned some measures they'd like to see put into place.

"I’d like to see hand sanitizer in use, staff wearing masks and people sitting far away from each other. We're ready for stores and restaurants to reopen,” said Barb Green.

Changes for Nebraska and Iowa are expected over the next 4 to 7 days.

This Friday for some counties in Iowa, restaurants, and gyms will all be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. In Nebraska, similar rules go into effect Friday for some counties. Churches will also be open in both states.

