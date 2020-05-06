Omaha tattoo shop navigates operations under pandemic restrictions

One of the businesses allowed to reopen this week in Nebraska-- tattoo shops. Owners are having to rethink how they operate.

Eternal Tattoo in Omaha opened its doors this morning. Each customer will get a temperature check and must have an appointment.

Customers and employees must wear masks and if anyone wants a piercing where the mask goes, that won't be allowed since masks must stay on.

This is one industry where safety is already top of mind even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Allsman, with Eternal Tattoo, said, "Everyone seems pretty chill is how I would sum it up. Everyone seems pretty calm. But that's the idea behind the precautions is to make them as calm as humanly possible. And the more we can do to ensure customer safety -- that's what we want. We want the artist to feel safe and the client to feel safe."

Eternal tattoo used to have Saturdays set aside for walk-in customers wanting less time-consuming tattoos. That practice has been put on hold since that is too hard to manage.

The business also has a way for customers to pay online to make the transaction truly touchless.

